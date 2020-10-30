Saolta CEO says impact of Covid-19 on Galway hospitals in hands of public

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group – which includes UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe – says the impact of Covid-19 on hospitals is in the hands of the public.

In an appeal on social media this afternoon, Chief Executive Tony Canavan appealed to the public to follow the current regulations and make the right decisions.

He says hospitals across the west are experiencing increased number of Covid-19 cases as we head into the traditionally busy winter period.

Tony Canavan says the public have a large role to play in how Galway hospitals will fare over the coming months…

