Saolta CEO says COVID report is reminder that vaccines make a difference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Chief says a report into the COVID-19 Vaccination programme is a reminder that vaccines make a difference.

The Saolta University Hospital Group has officially launched its report on the rollout of the programme across the West and Northwest.

The 80-page report details the challenges, progress and successes of the programme – from rapidly setting up vaccination centres to the administration demands.

Ireland’s vaccination programme consisted of 650 staff at its peak and began on 29 December 2020, with all eyes on the healthcare community.

In reaction to the report, CEO Tony Canavan, acknowledged the hard work put in by staff despite the challenges the rollout brought.

He also says it’s a testament to the success of the programme that life has returned to normal, however, he is urging people not be become complacent.

He finishes his statement by adding that the report is a timely reminder than vaccines make a difference.