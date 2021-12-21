Saolta CEO concerned over impact of Omicron variant on hospitalisations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group says there is significant concern about the Omicron variant and its potential to increase hospitalisations.

Officials have warned there could be a five-fold increase in the number of Covid patients in hospital, due to the new variant.

NPHET says the figure could top 2,000 next month – compared to 419 at the moment.

Currently there are 22 COVID patients being treated at UHG, with a further four at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

The head of the Saolta Group which manages public hospitals from Galway to Letterkenny, Tony Canavan, says he’s very concerned.