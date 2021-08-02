Saolta announces changes to visiting times at UHG and Merlin Park

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Saolta has announced changes to visiting times at UHG and Merlin Park Hospital.

From Tuesday, both hospitals will facilitate one visitor per patient each day between 6pm and 8pm.

Previously, there was a one-hour visiting time in the afternoon and another one-hour visiting period in the evening.

However, the afternoon visiting time resulted in long queues, while there was also heavy footfall of people attending outpatient and other clinics.

Saolta says in order to manage the volume of people and maintain social distancing, it is changing to the new two-hour visiting time from Tuesday.

Visits must be arranged by family members or visitors in advance by contacting the relevant ward or unit.