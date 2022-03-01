Saolta advises UHG and Portiuncula both “very busy with long wait times”

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The public are being advised that UHG and Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe are both very busy with long wait times this afternoon.

Saolta says more than 250 people attended the ED at UHG yesterday – and there is ongoing bed pressure at the city hospital.

There is also significant bed pressure at Portiuncula Hospital today, where there are currently 28 patients on trolleys.

In all cases, people are asked to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Westdoc Out of Hours service if their health problem is not urgent.

The public is also reminded that for minor injuries, there is an Injury Unit at Roscommon University Hospital open from 8am to 8pm every day.

