Santa Claus to visit St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church Christmas Fayre

St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church is holding its annual Christmas Fayre tomorrow.

It will be a fun day for all the family, with treats and gifts on offer, live music every hour, and a visit from Santa Claus.

It’s organised by the parishioners and clergy of St Nicholas’ and all proceeds will go towards the upkeep of St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church.

The Christmas Fayre will take place at the church 10.30am to 2.30pm tomorrow.