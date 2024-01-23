Sandbags available now for city residents in preparation for peak of Storm Jocelyn

Sandbags are now available for Galway city residents in preparation for the peak of Storm Jocelyn

An orange wind warning is coming into effect from 5PM for Galway and Mayo, with Donegal joining that from 6PM

That expires at midnight, with a yellow alert for all counties overnight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The city council has placed sandbags at the Tourist Kiosk in Salthill, Claddagh Hall, the city Fire Station, Spanish Arch and the Docks near the Pedestrian Crossing to St Nicholas Street

The road from the roundabout at Seapoint along Seapoint Promenade as far as Galway Business School is closed until further notice, for safety reasons

High tide is due at around 4pm, and people are being urged to stay away from coasts and to not undertake any unnecessary journeys.

While this evening’s storm is not expected to be as damaging as Storm Isha, trees are expected to come down, and power supplies could be cut.