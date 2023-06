Galway Bay fm newsroom – An information session about the importance of sand dunes is taking place in Ballyconneely tomorrow.

It will be followed by a field trip to Murvey, which will explore the work being done to protect coastal habitats and species.

The event, by LIFE on Machair and Clean Coasts, kicks off in Ballyconneely Hall at 1pm – with booking available on eventbrite.ie

Clean Coasts Development Officer, Dara Dever, outlines what is in store tomorrow: