A new pilot project at Grattan Beach is being carried out to install sand fencing.

The project is being conducted by Galway City Council, in conjunction with the University of Galway and the Climate Action Regional Office.

It’ll help develop nature-based solutions to manage sand dunes.

The fencing will be installed tomorrow (Mon June 12th) and will be removed in October.

Paula Kearney, Biodiversity Officer from Galway City Council, explains the need for this project: