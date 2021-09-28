Same day voting for Galway islands moves a step closer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Same day voting for Galway islands has moved a step closer

It has been a bone of contention for quite some time that the Galway islands have to vote a few days ahead of the rest of the country

Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv has trail blazed this issue for many years, and is confident same day voting will be in place for the next election

He joins my now on the line to outline the timeline involved with moving the bill for the necessary legislation

Deputy O Cuiv, this campaign to give islanders the same basic rights as everyone else has been going on a long time