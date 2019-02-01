Current track
Salthill to pilot new ‘blue space’ programme

1 February 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway Atlantaquaria and Clean Coasts are to run a pilot programme in Salthill this year to create ‘blue spaces’.

The Ocean STAR programme highlights the importance of blue spaces, free from litter, which can affect our wellbeing and health.

It’ll involve mindfulness workshops and a community ‘clean up’ of the beach in Salthill which will take place tomorrow at 10am.

 

