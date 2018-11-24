Current track
Salthill swim markers take top international award

24 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The swim distance markers in Salthill have taken a top international award.

The initiative – which is part of the Healthy Galway City Project – took the ‘Peoples Choice Award’ at the ISCA 2018 Awards in Paris.

The international award recognises partnerships that have transformed urban spaces into active spaces for the local communities.

The Salthill swim markers is the first initiative of its kind in Ireland and have five swim buoys at 100, 250, 500, 750 and 1000 metre distances to encourage people to take up sea swimming.

