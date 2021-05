print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Organisers of the controversial Salthill Sundays car event have confirmed that this Sunday’s event has been cancelled until further notice, pending a meeting with Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard.

It comes as the Dáil heard last evening of the need for greater action on the “organised but uncontrolled” event.

Photo – Salthill Sundays Facebook