Salthill school to put Galway West candidates through their paces on climate issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city secondary school is to put the Galway West general election candidates through their paces as it hosts a climate change debate this Friday.

The event in Colaiste Einde, Salthill will be attended by pupils from a number of Galway schools and will give the candidates a chance to engage with students on a range of climate issues.

11 candidates will take part including: Solidarity’s Conor Burke, Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly, Fianna Fail councillor Ollie Crowe, Mayor and Independent Councillor Mike Cubbard, Independent Deputy Noel Grealish, People Before Profit’s Joe Loughnane, Labour councillor Niall McNelis, Fine Gael Deputy Hildegarde Naughton , Independent Daragh O’Flaherty, Green councillor Pauline O’ Reilly and the Social Democrats Niall O’Tuathail

Following an opening statement from each candidate, representatives from the St Enda’s student council will submit questions to them on behalf of post primary students in the constituency.

Chairperson of the Coláiste Éinde Student Council Darragh Ward says climate change is an issue that unites young people – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…