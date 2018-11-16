Current track
Salthill rally to highlight climate change and extinction

Written by on 16 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A rally is being held in Salthill tomorrow to protest against the lack of government action in tackling the climate and extinction crises. (17/11)

It’s part of a series of events taking place across the country which aim to highlight climate change and the extinction of many species as a result.

It was reported last month by the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London that 60 per cent of the world’s large animals have disappeared since the 1970s.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news @ 2…

