Salthill rally to highlight climate change and extinction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A rally is being held in Salthill tomorrow to protest against the lack of government action in tackling the climate and extinction crises. (17/11)

It’s part of a series of events taking place across the country which aim to highlight climate change and the extinction of many species as a result.

It was reported last month by the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London that 60 per cent of the world’s large animals have disappeared since the 1970s.

