Salthill-native Senator urges Sabina Higgins to develop own platform over controversial letter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell says Sabina Higgins should create her own website if she wants to make political statements.

It follows the publication of a controversial letter penned by Ms. Higgins on the Presidents website, which Senator Craughwell says caused great offence to the people of Ukraine.

Senator Craughwell agrees she has the right to express her opinion – but argues the office of the President is a completely inappropriate channel to do so.

He says the fact that Russia immediately welcomed the letter should be a massive red flag