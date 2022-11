Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell says Ireland should be supplying lethal military aid to Ukraine.

He says while he accepts that Ireland could only make a small contribution, it can make a meaningful one.

Senator Craughwell – a former member of the British Army and the Defence Forces – argues Ireland has never been truly neutral.

Speaking to Dave O’ Connell, he explained why he believes it makes sense for Ireland to provide lethal military aid.