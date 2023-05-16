Salthill-native senator says Ireland needs military alliances to protect undersea cables

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s vital that Ireland forms military alliances with NATO member countries to ensure vital underseas cables in Irish waters are protected.

That’s according to Salthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell, who says that does not mean Ireland needs to actually join NATO.

It comes amid speculation that Ireland will join a NATO initiative to monitor and protect undersea cables from Russian sabotage.

Last week, the Defence Forces confirmed they were monitoring the presence of four Russian ships in the exclusive economic zone.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Craughwell said the Irish Navy is not capable of protecting vital cables around this island.