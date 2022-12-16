Salthill-native Senator outlines 3 inquiries ongoing after Irish soldier killed in Lebanon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell says three inquiries are underway following the murder of an Irish soldier in Lebanon.

Private Seán Rooney, who was stationed in Dundalk, died after two armoured vehicles carrying members of 121st Infantry Battalion came under fire near Sidon. (sigh-don)

Another soldier has had surgery and is in a serious condition, while four personnel were taken to hospital.

They were serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Independent Senator and former member of the Defence Forces Gerard Craughwell says a number of separate inquiries will be undertaken