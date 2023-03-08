Salthill native Dr Geoffrey Shannon appointed a Judge of the Circuit Court

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill native Dr Geoffrey Shannon has been made a Judge of the Circuit Court

He has served as chairperson of the Adoption Authority of Ireland as well as Special Rapporteur on Child Protection

The University of Galway and UCD graduate qualified as a solicitor in 1996, and entered the Inner Bar in 2020

In 2010, he was appointed by the government to chair and co-write the Independent Child Death Review

It examined the deaths of 196 children who died in state care between 2000 and 2010

Dr Shannon is a senior lecturer in Child and Family Law at the Law Society of Ireland

The court nominees were agreed by the Government this week, and will be officially appointed by President Michael D Higgins