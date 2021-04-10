Salthill Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic accident in Carraroe

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Carraroe this morning.

The single car collision happened on a minor road near Carraroe just after 3:45 this morning.

Another man in his 30s who was a passenger is being treated for non life-threatening injuries at Galway University Hospital.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and Garda investigators will examine the crash site this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station (091) 514 720 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.