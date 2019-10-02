Salthill businesses encouraged to increase their use of Irish

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill businesses are being encouraged to use more Irish ahead of the Oireachtas na Samhna which comes to Galway in November 2020.

Salthill will be the main staging area for the Irish language cultural and arts festival which is expected to bring up to 10 thousand visitors to the city.

The Oireachtas will come to Galway as part of Fáilte2020 which is organised by Gaillimh le Gaeilge and is an initiative of Galway2020.

The Fáilte2020 team will be visiting local businesses in the coming weeks to discuss ways to incorporate more Irish into their premises.

The project is also supported by Galway City Council, and will be extended throughout the city.

Senior executive with Gaillimh le Gaelige Bríd Chonghóile says they will be working with local businesses to help improve the presence of Irish on their premises.