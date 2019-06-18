Salthill business community welcomes planned opening of luxury cinema

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The business community in Salthill is welcoming the impending opening of a new luxury cinema in the village.

Omniplex Cinemas will open part of its 5 million euro ten-screen cinema next month at Baily Point.

It will be Ireland’s first ten-screen reclining seat cinema with a restaurant food delivered to seats and a bar.

Omniplex will hold a recruitment day this Friday, June 21st at the Salthill Hotel from 10am to 4p.m.

It will be opened on a phased basis from next month with the full project due to be completed by October.

Frank O’ Connor from The Village Salthill says the upgrade of Baily Point is a great boost for the area – for more tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…