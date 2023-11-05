Galway Bay FM

Salthill-based man wins Teagasc forest photo competition

Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home a top prize in Teagasc’s national photo competition.

Adrian’s capture of mushrooms in Barna Woods was awarded the adult prize in the Trees and Biodiversity category

Adrian, a member of Oughterard Camera Club, will receive a €300 voucher for his winning shot.

He’ll also be entered into the Grand Final on December 15th, when an overall winner will be chosen from three category winners.

