Salthill-based man scoops overall prize in Teagasc Photo Comp

Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home the overall prize in Teagasc’s national photo competition.

Adrian’s capture of mushrooms in Barna Woods has been awarded the adult prize in the ‘Celebrating the New Forestry Programme’

Adrian, a member of Oughterard Camera Club, went forward for the top prize after winning his category award in November.

He doubles his prize money with this win, receiving a total voucher amount of €600