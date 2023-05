Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Salthill-based barista will represent Ireland at the International Brewers Cup after being crowned Ireland’s best filter coffee brewer.

Kali Coffee Bar‘s Enda Johnston came out on top of 13 competitors to take home the title at the the Irish Brewers Cup competition.

Enda will now represent Ireland in the International Brewers Cup taking place in Athens next month.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Enda explains how the competition works: