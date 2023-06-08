Salmon Weir Fishery to close due to high water temperatures

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced it is suspending salmon angling at Salmon Weir Fishery due to high water temperatures.

It says the recent hot and dry weather has caused water temperatures to exceed the 20 degree threshold over a number of days.

Freshwater fish such as salmon and trout can suffer ‘thermal stress’ due to the impact of warm weather.

In a statement, IFI says both Salmon Weir Fishery and Moy Fishery in Ballina will now close until further notice.

Barry Fox is Head of Operations at Inland Fisheries Ireland and has been speaking to David Nevin.