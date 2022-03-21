Salmon farm workers rescue teenage kayakers near Letterfrack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Workers at a salmon farm in Connemara rescued three teenage kayakers in trouble near Letterfrack over the weekend.

The Clifden RNLI was requested to an incident at Ballinakill Bay in the late afternoon on Saturday.

The teenagers had drifted from the shore due to strong winds.

Lifeboat Operations Manager with the RNLI, John Brittain, has been speaking to Galway Talks about the rescue.

He says local salmon farm workers responded immediately and saved the teenagers from a potentially very dangerous situation.