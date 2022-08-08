Sales of €1m houses increased in Galway by a quarter in past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sales of million-euro houses increased in Galway by a quarter in the past year, according to the Irish Independent.

Wicklow saw the biggest increase in the number of homes selling for above 7 figures, at 78%

In Dublin the jump was 44%, while increases were also registered in Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Donegal.

An Irish Independent examination of residential price register found 178 houses sold for 1 million euro or above in the first 6 months of this year, that’s 49 more than in the same period last year.