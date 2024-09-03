Galway Bay FM

3 September 2024

Sale of new EVs down 40% in Galway

The sale of new electric vehicles in Galway is down around 40 percent on last year.

Since January, there were 447 new electric car registrations – that’s compared to 754 from January-August in 2023.

The downward trend in EV sales is also present nationally, with pressure being put on the Government to intervene to help people make the switch.

Throughout the country so far this year, 15,129 new electric cars have been registered, representing a 25% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.

Petrol cars continue to lead the new car market at 31%, followed by Diesel at 23%, with the remaining split between Hybrid, Electric and Plug-in Electric Hybrid.

Brian Cooke, Director General of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, is calling on the Government to enhance incentives for people to make the EV switch

He says the Electric Vehicle project needs support in Budget 2024 as it is ‘so crucial for reducing emissions in the Transport sector’

