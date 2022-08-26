Early indications that €8m offer accepted for sale of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It appears that an eight million euro offer has been accepted for the sale of Arrabawn Diairies in Kilconnell.

Councillor Dermot Connelly heard via a reliable source that the offer was accepted at last night’s board meeting in Neenagh.

The councillor said that potential redundancy or re-deployment would be offered to the 140 employees, which he describes as a “huge blow” to workers and their families.

Councillor Connelly expressed his disappointment at the news this morning: