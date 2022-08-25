Five local clubs sail the annual Cong to Galway race this Saturday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five local sailing clubs are taking part in the annual Cong to Galway Sailing Race this Saturday.

Galway Hooker Sailing Club, Galway City Sailing Club, Corrib Rowing & Yachting Club, Galway Bay Sailing Club and Spiddal Sailing Club will all take part in what is known as Europe’s oldest and longest inland water sailing race.

The two-legged race follows the old steamer route from Lisloughrey pier near Cong to Galway city, which is about 30 nautical miles in total.

Those who wish to spectate will get the best views along the river by Dangan and the Quincentennial Bridge.

For more on the race, head over to the Cong to Galway Facebook page here.