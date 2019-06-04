Safety works to take place at old railway line in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail is to allocate a piece of ground to allow for a pathway to be installed across the old railway line at Vicar Street in Tuam.

It follows mounting calls for safety measures to be introduced at the location where school students regularly climb over walls to get onto the track.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says Irish Rail has agreed to allow the local authority construct a safe pathway.

He says the final detail is being worked out but it's hoped the measure will be in place for the new school term in September.