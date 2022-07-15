Safety works to be sought at Derrydonnell Cross near Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Improved safety works are to be sought at Derrydonnell Cross between Oranmore and Athenry.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the local district by Councillor David Collins.

He outlined how local residents are extremely concerned over road safety, and are seeking public lighting, as well as improved signage and pedestrian measures.

Council staff indicated that they could look at some minor works – but more advanced works like lighting would require consultation with the National Transport Authority.

Councillor Collins is happy with the response.