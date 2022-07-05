Safety works begin at Emerson Avenue and Lenaboy Park Salthill this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor welcomes the announcement that enhancement & safety works will start this week at Emerson Avenue and Lenaboy Park in Salthill.

The works by Galway City Council will include the widening of the pathway, the installation of tarmacadam, and low level Bollard Public Lighting.

Fianna Fáil Councillor for Galway City West, Peter Keane, recognises that some residents may be concerned about how open it may make the estates.

However he adds there are benefits in terms of overall safety: