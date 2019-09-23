Safety audit to take place on the N17 outside Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council is to carry out a safety audit on a section of the N17 outside Tuam town.

The safety survey will be completed on a stretch of the N17 from the motorway roundabout to the junction of the Weir road.

Minister for Rural Affairs and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the function of the road has changed since the opening of the motorway and has now become a part of the town centre.

Galway County Council has contracted safety consultants to carry out the audit in the coming months.

Minister Canney says safe access for those walking or driving in the area must be a priority