Galway Bay fm newsroom – A road safety audit on the R333 between Claretuam and Belclare Community Sports Field has confirmed the need for its realignment.

The next step will involve the submission of an application for funding to the Department of Transport.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Seán Canney says the council is also investigating the feasibility of a park-and-ride facility at the Claretuam junction of the Tuam to Galway road.

He says the junction is an ideal location…