8 May 2024

Safe Summmer Boating for the Corrib event to take place in Cong

A Safe Summmer Boating for the Corrib event will take place in Cong this evening.

At the event in the Crossroads Community Centre, the RNLI will run a Lifejacket Clinic, while the Garda crime prevention team will provide advice on boat security and avoiding thefts.

Companies will also be offering workshops on training courses, safety equipment and engine servicing.

Donnchadh Mac Cobb, Managing Director at Safe Water Training, says the 7.30pm event is to promote the safe use of the Corrib over the summer.

