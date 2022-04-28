Safe Galway campaign aims to highlight supports for women in domestic violence situations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign is being launched toomorrow which aims to assist women who are victims of domestic violence to reach out for support.

‘Safe Galway’s Safe Always’ is led by COPE Galway and aims to engage local businesses and organisations in addressing what the group describes as ‘the pandemic of domestic abuse’.

The organisation reports that recent experience of the pandemic and the consequent restrictions on movement, created additional barriers for women to reach out for help.

The initiative sets out to invite local businesses, companies, organisations and state agencies to create identifiable routes to seeking support for women and ensure that information on where professional help can be accessed is widely available.

Businesses and organisations which get involved in the initiative will be provided with a Safe Galway’s Safe Always pack that includes posters, window stickers and other information and literature.

The COPE Galway 24/7 Domestic Abuse Service number is 091 56 59 85.