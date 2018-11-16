Sadness at death of renowned musician and Oranmore resident Alec Finn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The music world is in mourning today at the death of renowned musician and Galway resident Alec Finn at the age of 74.

Primarily known as a member of ground-breaking Galway-based music group De Dannan, Alec was also a gifted artist, composer, arranger and producer of music.

The English born musician died peacefully at his home, Oranmore Castle, yesterday, surrounded by his wife Leonie and his family.

Alec’s funeral arrangements will be announced later.