Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s sadness and shock today following the announcement that family-run city butchers Collerans has ceased trading.

The business at Mainguard Street was first established in 1935.

In a statement, Collerans says it was working through a change of ownership – but this didn’t happen due to a lack of agreement with one of the shareholders.

The firm says it’s heartbroken that it never got the opportunity, and has confirmed it has ceased trading with immediate effect.