From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Meals on Wheels has closed in Tuam after 40 years in operation.

Local councillor, Donagh Killilea, cited a few reasons for the closure, including a drop in demand and income.

A meeting is to be held tomorrow by the team to ensure remaining service users are looked after.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Killilea, outlines that funding could be transferred for the service to continue in the area: