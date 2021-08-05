Ryanair investing 84 million euro in Shannon Airport and adding 8 new routes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ryanair is investing 84 million euro in Shannon Airport and adding eight new routes there.

It’s part of the airline’s recovery for the facility after the pandemic.

The majority of the new services will run in the winter, and will include flights to Corfu, Gran Canaria, Budapest and Birmingham in England.

The airline is now calling on the Government to implement the recommendations of the Aviation Taskforce, which includes a new National Aviation Policy.

The Shannon Group has welcomed the investment, and committment, saying it’s an important step on the road to recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair also says its pre-pandemic service hasn’t returned at Cork Airport due to a lack of incentives.