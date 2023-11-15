Ryan Tubridy to turn on Christmas lights in Clifden

15 November 2023
~1 minutes read
15 November 2023
~1 minutes read
The government has announced financial supports for businesses affected by Storm Debi and Galway is included Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is extendin...
A public information meeting on the impact of the proposed development of 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe is to take place tomorrow evening. Locals have r...
Galway Flying Club has been shortlisted in this year’s Aviation Industry Awards. The club, based at Galway Airport, is up for an award in the Genera...
OPW Minister Patrick O Donovan was in Galway this morning to witness first hand some of the devastation caused by Storm Debi. He visited the worst hit are...