15 November 2023

Ryan Tubridy to turn on Christmas lights in Clifden

Ryan Turbidy will be turning on the Christmas lights in Clifden.

He’ll be lighting up with town with festive cheer on the same night Patrick Kielty makes his Toy Show debut.

The lights will be turned on by the former RTÉ broadcaster on Friday week November 24th at 6:30PM.

