Rural Development Minister to visit East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys is to visit a number of rural communities in East Galway next week.

She’ll meet with local groups funded by her department to see first-hand the work being done to improve local facilities, and discuss how increased funding can be delivered.

Minister Humphreys will visit Loughrea, Killimor, Portumna, Castleblakeney, Mountbellew and Athenry on Monday.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says this is an important visit.

Photo – HeatherHumphreys.ie