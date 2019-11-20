Rugby headguard developed by Galway firm to be trialed by World Rugby

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway company has come up with a new rugby headguard which it says can reduce the impact of head tackles by 75 per cent.

N-Pro, which is based in Oranmore Business Park, hopes the product can be used by senior international teams and improve safety in the game.

It comes as World Rugby is implementing a Global Law Trial for headgear over the next five years.

The N-Pro product is the first product to be trialed and will be used in competitive games at all levels globally.

The company was founded by Mark Ganly and Sandra Ganly in 2014 and has invested over one million euro in the research and design of its headguard.

