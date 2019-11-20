Rugby headguard developed by Galway firm to be trialed by World Rugby

Business, Embargoed until 23:59 on 19/11/19. Pictured from left to right: Mark Ganly, CEO and Dr Sandra Ganly, CTO of N-Pro with their rugby headguard which reduces impact force to the head by up to 75percent versus traditional headguards. Today, World Rugby has announced a global trial for the N-Pro rugby headguard. Founded in Galway, N-Pro is the first headguard of its kind to be approved for this trial by World Rugby to be used in competitive games at all levels globally. This gives N-Pro access to over 9.6million players globally in a market sector that is predicted to grow to 9.2 billion euro by 2026.” Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway company has come up with a new rugby headguard which it says can reduce the impact of head tackles by 75 per cent.

N-Pro, which is based in Oranmore Business Park, hopes the product can be used by senior international teams and improve safety in the game.

It comes as World Rugby is implementing a Global Law Trial for headgear over the next five years.

The N-Pro product is the first product to be trialed and will be used in competitive games at all levels globally.

The company was founded by Mark Ganly and Sandra Ganly in 2014 and has invested over one million euro in the research and design of its headguard.

To hear Chief executive Mark Ganly explain the impact protection of the headguard tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

