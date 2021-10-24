RTE television programme The Meaning of Life to come from Galway’s Poor Clare convent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The established RTE television programme The Meaning of Life is to come from Galway’s Poor Clare convent tonight.

Joe Duffy steps inside the walls of the convent to meet the community’s Mother Abess, Sr Colette.

She will look back at the moment she decided to forsake her career as an accountant and choose a life of poverty and prayer.

She will also reflect on her three decades in an enclosed order and what it has taught her about life.

The programme goes out on RTE One at 10.30 tonight.