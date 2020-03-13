RTÉ appoints Portumna native Ailbhe Conneely as its new Social Affairs & Religion Correspondent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – RTÉ has appointed Portumna native Ailbhe Conneely as its new Social Affairs & Religion Correspondent.

Ailbhe has been working as a news reporter across all RTÉ platforms for the last 17 years

Prior to that Ailbhe worked in the Galway Bay fm newsroom, after graduating in Journalism from NUI Galway

She began working for RTÉ in 2003, as the first co-presenter and reporter of the dedicated RTÉ children’s news programme news2day.

She has also served as a member of RTÉ’s political staff for seven years, reporting on events in the Houses of the Oireachtas and the European Parliament.

A trained video journalist, Ailbhe has also travelled to the United States and Europe with the Taoiseach for a trade mission and Brexit talks

In her most recent role as reporter for RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News she produced and reported a four-part series on direct provision.