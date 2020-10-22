RTE apologises to Galway businessman Declan Ganley

Galway Bay fm newsroom – RTE has publicly apologised to County Galway businessman Declan Ganley who had sued the National broadcaster over the contents of a Prime Time special programme broadcast almost 12 years ago.

The Abbeyknockmoy based businessman sued RTE over the programme, aired on November 27th 2008 claiming that it had gravely damaged his reputation and character, causing him distress and embarrassment.

He had sought damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages.

When the matter came before Mr Justice Bernard Barton at the High Court today Declan Doyle SC for Mr Ganley said that the matter had been settled.

Counsel said that as part of the settlement RTE had apologised to Mr Ganley.

In its apology, read to the court RTE said “In the course of the programme reference was made to the death of Kosta Tribecka, and an image was shown of his body.”

“RTE accepts unreservedly as stated on the programme that the death of Mr Tribecka was wholly unrelated to Mr Ganley or any business related to him.”

The apology concluded “RTE apologies to Mr Ganley for any hurt or distress that may have been caused.”

No other details of the settlement were aired in open court. The judge, with the consent of the parties struck out the proceedings and vacated all previous orders, including pretrial orders, granted by the courts.

Declan Ganley was not present in court for the apology, but did observe the proceedings via video-link.