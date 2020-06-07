RSA says certain drivers will be prioritised as NCT testing to resume in Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Road Safety Authority says certain drivers will be prioritised when NCT tests resume tomorrow.

These include those affected by the problem with car lifts earlier this year and anyone else who has been unable to complete their full inspection.

NCT centres will be gradually reopened on a phased bases along with the National Driver Licence Service and Driver Theory Test.

The Galway centre – based in Doughiska – is set to open alongside 15 others nationwide from tomorrow morning.

The remaining centres will be opened on a phased basis over the course of June and July.

Road Safety Authority spokesperson, Brian Farrell says people should check online for further information.